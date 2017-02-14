Adele Has Always Been Beyoncé’s No. 1 Fan: Here’s the Proof (PHOTOS)
Find someone who looks at you the way Adele and Beyoncé look at each other
Posted on
More
1 of 6
WHEN ADELE DEDICATED HER ALBUM OF THE YEAR GRAMMY TO BEYONCÉ'S LEMONADE
The British songstress not only delivered a heart-wrenching speech about Beyoncé after her album 25 won over Lemonade, but Adele proceeded to break her Grammy in half while onstage, reportedly to give to Beyoncé. In the Grammys press room, the 28-year-old singer explained why she dedicated her award to Bey. “I spoke to her just before, to let her know how honored and privileged I felt to be nominated alongside her, and we spoke afterward and she was very gracious as you would expect from her,” Adele said. “She is my icon — for my whole life since I was 11 years old.” She added: “I felt like it was her time to win. I felt this album showed another side of her that we haven’t seen and I felt blessed to walk into that situation. I, of course, am very, very grateful, but I felt the need because I love her — I felt like she was more worthy.”
2 of 6
WHEN THEY SHARED A SUPER CUTE KISS AT THE 2013 GRAMMYS
As Adele said on this year's Grammys stage, "My artist of my life is Beyoncé." And that's exactly what her facial expression says in this photo.
3 of 6
WHEN ADELE WAS THE ULTIMATE FAN GIRL
Same, Adele. Same.
4 of 6
WHEN ADELE WAS THE ULTIMATE FAN GIRL, PART TWO
The "Hello" singer has been a Bey ride-or-die since 1998, when Destiny's Child's broke out with "No, No, No." "The way that I felt when I first heard 'No No No' is exactly the same as how I felt when I heard Lemonade last year," Adele told press after this year's Grammys.
5 of 6
WHEN ADELE REVEALED SHE HAS A ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY FOR BEYONCÉ HATERS
"There's friendships I have that are completely tied to us being complete Beyoncé stans. I don't take any f---ing s--- when it comes to anyone not liking Beyoncé. You can't be in my life. You simply can't."
6 of 6
WHEN THEIR EYE CONTACT WAS OTHERWORLDLY
Find someone who looks at you the way Adele and Beyoncé look at each other.
See Also
More
More
Nick Cannon Hospitalized Through Holidays Due to Lupus Complications