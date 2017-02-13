2 Chainz Doesn't Remember Being in a Music Video with Bachelor Villain Corinne

It’s true, Bachelor fans — you just can’t escape Corinne Olympios, even on the Grammy Awards red carpet.

E!’s Giuliana Rancic used her time with 2 Chainz on the carpet Sunday (soon after his win for best rap performance) to ask him about the reality TV villain’s appearance in his 2011 music video for “Zip & a Double Cup” with Juicy J and Tha Joker.

But 2 Chainz said he didn’t remember meeting Olympios, despite their very close proximity in the video.

“What was she doing? Is she okay?” he asked as a clip of the video played. “She was feeling good.”

He explained to Rancic that it wasn’t anything specific to Olympios: He doesn’t really fraternize with any of the actors. “When I do videos, I try to be professional. I try to be business-like,” he said. “I don’t try to mingle with the workers.”

He continued, “It’s good to see she was close to me and she’s becoming successful.”

Grammy GOLD: @2chainz watching and realizing Corinne from #TheBachelor was in his music video. "What was she doing? Is she okay?!" pic.twitter.com/qc4tbjoyWQ — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 12, 2017

As for 2 Chainz, there’s a possibility of seeing him on reality TV someday … under the right circumstances.

When Rancic asked if he would appear on a show like The Bachelor, the rapper responded, “Probably not, but if the money was good, I probably will.”

Twitter users found the unfiltered moment hilarious, with one calling it the “best red carpet moment of the season.”

