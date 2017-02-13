2 Chainz Doesn't Remember Being in a Music Video with Bachelor Villain Corinne

It’s true, Bachelor fans — you just can’t escape Corinne Olympios, even on the Grammy Awards red carpet.
E!’s Giuliana Rancic used her time with 2 Chainz on the carpet Sunday (soon after his win for best rap performance) to ask him about the reality TV villain’s appearance in his 2011 music video for “Zip & a Double Cup” with Juicy J and Tha Joker.
But 2 Chainz said he didn’t remember meeting Olympios, despite their very close proximity in the video.
“What was she doing? Is she okay?” he asked as a clip of the video played. “She was feeling good.”
He explained to Rancic that it wasn’t anything specific to Olympios: He doesn’t really fraternize with any of the actors. “When I do videos, I try to be professional. I try to be business-like,” he said. “I don’t try to mingle with the workers.”
He continued, “It’s good to see she was close to me and she’s becoming successful.”
Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Grammys coverage
RELATED VIDEO: What Music’s Biggest Stars Wore to Their First Grammy Awards
To watch the full PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Grammy Red Carpet special, tune in to the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.
As for 2 Chainz, there’s a possibility of seeing him on reality TV someday … under the right circumstances.
When Rancic asked if he would appear on a show like The Bachelor, the rapper responded, “Probably not, but if the money was good, I probably will.”
Twitter users found the unfiltered moment hilarious, with one calling it the “best red carpet moment of the season.”
“2 Chainz just admitted to not knowing Corinne and was completely confused by her behavior in his video,” wrote @RupzzzC.