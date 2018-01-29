Who Is Alessia Cara? 5 Things to Know About the Best New Artist Grammy Winner

If you didn’t already know her name, you’ll know it now — Alessia Cara just nabbed her first Grammy Award for best new artist at the 2018 ceremony. Here’s what you need to know about the 21-year-old singer.

1. She got her start on YouTube

Cara created a YouTube page at age 13, and kicked off her singing career with covers of popular songs like Adele’​s​ “One and Only”​ and Justin Timberlake’​s “​Mirrors.” She got her first management deal at 14, thanks to the daughters of an executive who loved her YouTube covers, and signed with Def Jam Records.

2. She’s Canadian!

Cara was born in Brampton, Ontario to Italian parents (her full last name is Caracciolo). In the days after the 2016 presidental election, Cara said she was thankful to be Canadian.

“I’ve never felt happier, or luckier, to be a Canadian,” she told Newsweek. “Of course I care about America’s fate, and it affects my country, too, but at the same time, I’m counting my blessings.”

3. She was bullied for her hair loss in high school

Cara used to spend hours straightening her frizzy hair, which she said contributed to major hair loss.

“You have so many pressures – what people are going to think of you – and I was going into [high school] losing all my hair,” she told Glamour. “I had, like, nothing left. It was patches of missing hair that people would point out, because people are mean in high school.”

These days, Cara embraces her hair.

“I have just learned how to accept it,” she said. “Being in the public eye, you’re always worried about what angle people are going to take pictures of you at. I don’t really care anymore. I just let my hair dry naturally; I don’t hide it.”

4. Now she prefers a toned-down look

Cara would rather go makeup-free than spend hours creating fake cheekbones with contouring. She says the focus should be on her singing, rather than her makeup and wardrobe.

“I feel like young women especially are so pressured to look and act a certain way,” Cara told Pitchfork, about her song “Scars.” “I want to touch upon that and be a voice for young women and say, ‘You don’t have to follow these standards, you should love yourself.’ ”

5. She’s recorded for Lin-Manuel Miranda

Cara had a song in the hit movie Moana, singing “How Far I’ll Go,” which Miranda wrote.

“He was really nice — he let me make it my own, interpret it. It was an honor to sing a song and be part of a collaborative effort with someone as successful [as him],” she told Newsweek.

