4:44

The title of JAY-Z’s revealing 13th full-length album. With eight nods — including Album of the Year — he’s this year’s most-nominated artist. To tie his wife, Beyoncé, who has won 22 times, the rapper only needs to take home one more Gramophone.

On Song of the Year contender “4:44,” Jay-Z apologizes to Beyoncé for infidelity. Four is also the power couple’s favorite number.