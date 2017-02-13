Who Will Take Record of the Year at the Grammys? Here Are Our Predictions

At the 2017 Grammy Awards, one of the night’s top categories means a face-off between some of music’s biggest female stars. But who will come out victorious?

People/Entertainment Weekly Network hosts and guest are ready to issue their votes for Record of the Year.

Adele (for “Hello”), Beyoncé (for “Formation”) and Rihanna (for “Work” with Drake) are all nominated in the category on Sunday night. Lukas Graham is also a contender for “7 Years” and Twenty One Pilots for “Stressed Out.”

A win in the category would add to Beyoncé’s pre-ceremony tally of 20. She’s also up for eight other awards on Sunday, including Song of the Year (“Formation”). Adele’s third LP earned her nominations in Song of the Year (“Hello”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Hello”), and Best Pop Vocal Album (25). She has previously won 10 golden gramophones.

Rihanna, who currently has eight Grammys, is nominated in eight categories, while Lukas Graham and Twenty One Pilots are up for three.

Viewers will be treated to an appearance by both Beyoncé and Adele onstage, no matter who wins, however. Both stars are reportedly slated to perform.

The 59th Grammy Awards telecast will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles; they will air live on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.