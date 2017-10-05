Grace VanderWaal’s new track sure won’t be able to escape your mind!

The talented songstress’ newly released song “Escape My Mind” touches on that young love most everyone experiences. Though VanderWaal is just a mere 13 years old, she clearly seems to have a special someone on her mind.

“I really enjoyed getting to experiment with ‘Escape My Mind’ and playing with some different elements that people may not expect from me,” VanderWaal tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“It was really fun to work on and I really hope people enjoy it!”

The oh-so-catchy upbeat song is off of her upcoming debut album, Just the Beginning, which will be released on Nov. 3. Other songs on the album include “Sick of Being Told,” “Burned,” “Moonlight,” “Just a Crush,” “Talk Good,” and many more.

The season eleven winner of America’s Got Talent quick success has already won her a 2017 Radio Disney Music Award for Best New Artist and a Teen Choice Award.

VanderWaal is set to embark on her sold-out U.S. headlining tour this fall, which kicks off in Los Angeles on Nov. 5.