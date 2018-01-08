Mariah Carey Gets Sassy with Al Roker on Globes Carpet: 'Men Forget That Women Also Write Songs'

Al Roker apparently needs to brush up on Mariah Carey’s awards and nominations history — at least according to Mimi herself.

The legendary singer, 47, had to firmly remind the NBC commentator, 63, that this was her first-ever songwriting nomination at the Golden Globes, after the Today show personality asked her if she ever gets tired of racking up so many accolades.

“I have never been nominated for a Golden Globe as a songwriter,” Carey pointed out while standing next to Sharon Stone, before adding, “And many times men forget that women also write songs and I’m really excited about it because of that.”

But the legendary singer didn’t let any tension last for long, later turning to Stone and declaring “Yay Sharon Stone, I’m going to steal her diamonds later.”

Carey is nominated at the Golden Globes for her original song “The Star,” which she cowrote with Marc Shaiman. The piece was made to accompany the recently released animated film of the same name, which tells the story of a small donkey who saves Christmas.

The songstress was also nominated for best original song in 1999 for “When You Believe,” which she performed with Whitney Houston. The song was written by Stephen Schwartz and Babyface.

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.