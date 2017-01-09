Pharrell Williams Says ‘Everyone Makes Mistakes’ After Jenna Bush Hager’s ‘Hidden Fences’ Flub

It’s all good!

After Jenna Bush Hager tearfully apologized Monday morning on the Today show for flubbing the title of the movie Hidden Figures while interviewing Pharrell Williams on the Golden Globes red carpet, the singer graciously accepted her apology on Twitter.

“Don’t worry [Jenna]! Everyone makes mistakes. Hidden Fences does sound like an intriguing movie though. Just saying,” tweeted the star, who was nominated for best original score for the film.

Added actress Octavia Spencer, who stars in the film: “We all make mistakes, hon! Thanks for your apology!” Costar Janelle Monáe also tweeted, “Thank u [Jenna]! Your ownership, public acknowledgement, & genuine apology makes me ❤ you more! Sending love right back your way. Xo”

Don't worry @JennaBushHager!Everyone makes mistakes. Hidden Fences does sound like an intriguing movie though. Just saying… 😂😘❤ — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 9, 2017

Thank u @JennaBushHager! Your ownership, public acknowledgement, & genuine apology makes me ❤ you more! Sending love right back your way. Xo https://t.co/QkaNpboekT — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) January 9, 2017

Hidden Figures is centered around three black women working behind-the-scenes at NASA in the 1960s and Fences is another film starring black actors, with Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in the leading roles of a film based on August Wilson’s play.

WATCH: “If I offended people, I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake… I am not perfect.” @JennaBushHager on Golden Globes red carpet mistake pic.twitter.com/0dOLPHuJCO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 9, 2017

“I had an error in the night that I have to apologize for,” Bush Hager said on Today. “When I was interviewing the incomparable Pharrell, whom I adore, I accidentally, with the electricity of the red carpet, I’ve never done one before … I called Hidden Figures, ‘Hidden Fences.'”

“I’ve seen both movies, I thought they were both brilliant. I’ve interviewed casts from both of the movies. And if I offended people, I am deeply sorry,” she continued. “It was a mistake. I am not perfect. I’m authentic, but a human. And what I didn’t want to do was make anybody feel lesser than who they are.”

During the telecast, Michael Keaton also combined the names of the two films when listing the nominees for best supporting actress in a motion picture.