FIRST LOOK: Disco Legend Giorgio Moroder Drops ‘Good For Me’ Music Video

Disco legend Giorgio Moroder is back with a new music video, and it’s “Hot Stuff” indeed!

The Italian producer and British R&B singer will drop their “Good For Me” music video Friday, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the clip.

“When I first met Karen Harding in the studio, I was so impressed with her energy, her larger than life personality, her spirit,” Moroder said of the rising star, 25. “She was the perfect artist to work with in the studio, and brings the song to life in the video.”

For the video, cameras followed Moroder, 76, at I Feel Love, Republic Records’ two-night experiential mini EDM festival party that took place in a Brooklyn warehouse last fall.

“Good For Me” is just the latest funked-up single from Moroder, who last year returned to his original label, Casablanca Records. Friday, the deejay will also release a remix package of the track, featuring renditions by popular producers including Tom Ferry.

Known as a pioneer of disco and early EDM, Moroder rose to fame in the 1970s, producing classic Donna Summer hits like “Bad Girls,” “Last Dance,” “Love to Love You Baby” and “Hot Stuff.” Over the years, he’s worked with pop royalty, most recently teaming up with Sia and Britney Spears for his 2015 LP Déjà Vu.