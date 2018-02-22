'Pony' Singer Ginuwine Finds Drama and Romance on the Urban Theater Circuit in New Bravo Series

“This ain’t Broadway, baby!”

R&B star Ginuwine is going for a ride on the urban theater circuit, and PEOPLE’s got the exclusive premiere of just how bumpy it’s going to be.

The “Pony” singer, né Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, is starring in a new musical from director and producer JD Lawrence — the making of which is being documented for a new Bravo docuseries titled Your Husband Is Cheating on Us.

Lawrence (like Tyler Perry before him) has made a name for himself over the years as one of the most prominent faces of the urban theater experience, earning the title “The King of Dramedy.”

A thriving component of African-American entertainment in the United States, urban theater — also known over the years as inspirational theater, black Broadway, gospel theater and the chitlin’ circuit — brings together talent from the worlds of film, TV, theater, R&B, gospel and pop to tour across the country, grossing millions of dollars a year in the process.

Bravo fans might remember how The Real Housewives of Atlanta explored the making of a similar musical a few seasons back called A Mother’s Love, produced by Xscape singer Kandi Burruss. Fellow Atlanta Housewife Porsha Williams, meanwhile, has been learning lines this season on RHOA for a stage play version of Two Can Play That Game with Vivica A. Fox.

Lawrence’s latest show is one called Your Husband Is Cheating on Us (the name of which carries over to the title of the Bravo show). Besides Ginuwine, who will play the role of the musical’s resident “player,” he’s assembled a cast of characters together to bring his story to life.

That includes Lia Grant (dubbed “the leading lady”), D’Atra Hicks (“the diva”), Tondy Gallant (“the best friend”), and understudies Kristen Plati and Jermaine Sellers — all of whom appear to be at one another’s throats.

The cast only have eight short weeks to memorize their lines and learn Lawrence’s blocking. And if that weren’t enough, he’s moved them all into a house together, injecting their real-life feuds (and in Ginuwine’s case, hookups) into the script.

Will they, as Lawrence hopes, “be ready to put on a performance of a lifetime?”

Your Husband Is Cheating on Us premieres Sunday, April 1 (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.