Gigi Hadid Wishes 'Incredible Friend' Taylor Swift a Belated Happy Birthday

Gigi Hadid was two days late wishing her pal Taylor Swift a happy birthday on social media, but she made up for it with a gushing post and two new photos of the longtime BFFs.

“A belated wish to an incredible friend, a brilliant mind, a huge heart : HAPPIEST BIRTH[week] my T @taylorswift,” she captioned the photos on her Instagram page. “You know I love you beyond. You make me so proud!”

In one snap, the 22-year-old model — whose boyfriend Zayn Malik, 24, was nominated for a Grammy with Swift, 28, for their hit song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” — and the singer are cozied up on a couch taking selfies.

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift

On Thursday, Hadid responded to a fan who reminded her it was “TAYLOR’S birthday” that she gets a “social media late-pass” this year because she’s been busy traveling and had no photos on her new phone.

“U know she got the love irl,” she added.

Swift opened up about her friendship with Hadid earlier this year for the star’s Harper’s Bazaar cover.

“As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice. She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you,” the “Gorgeous” singer told the outlet. “Gigi’s number one rule is to treat people the way she’d want to be treated. She’s on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are and actually listens to their response. She is an innately kind and inclusive person.”