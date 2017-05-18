WATCH: Geri Halliwell Revisits the Location of Iconic Spice Girls Video for ‘Wannabe’

Geri Halliwell Horner got a blast from the past as she visited the location where the Spice Girls shot their “Wannabe” music video.

In an Instagram post, Ginger Spice had fun recreating the scene, saying, “Remember this?” and running up the staircase featured in the video.

Remember this!!! 😊@officialmelb @melaniecmusic @emmaleebunton @victoriabeckham ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on May 17, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

“This was my position,” she tells the camera, laughing as she strikes a pose.

The iconic music video for “Wannabe” was released in 1996 and has nearly 250 million views on YouTube.

Recently, former Spice Girl bandmate Mel B also paid homes to that iconic time in their life. The America’s Got Talent judge broke character while performing as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago to sing a lyric from “Wannabe,” surprising the audience but earning cheers.

Halliwell Horner, 44, welcomed a son with husband Christian Horner in January, naming him Montague.

She made the happy announcement on Twitter and Instagram, sharing a photo of the newborn’s foot.

“Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz,” she wrote. “Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty.”