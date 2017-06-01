Nineteen years after leaving the Spice Girls in the middle of a world tour, Geri Halliwell apologized to fans on Twitter for her sudden departure.

A fan account tweeted a compilation video of headlines about Halliwell’s disappearance from the tour, writing, “19 years ago today, it was announced that @GeriHalliwell had left the Spice Girls in the middle of their world tour.”

19 years ago today, it was announced that @GeriHalliwell had left the Spice Girls in the middle of their world tour. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/addNC7r4BE — 20 Years of Spice (@SpiceGirlsFilm) May 31, 2017

Halliwell, 44, responded to the tweet, writing, “I’m sorry about that… everything works out in the end, that’s what my mum says! X.”

I'm sorry about that …💔, everything works out in the end 🌈 , that's what my mum says! X https://t.co/uJF2Ou8mOp — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) May 31, 2017

While her exit shocked fans around the world at the time, Twitter users seemed forgiving all these years later.

apology accepted. — Caitlin Moroney (@cmjmoroney) May 31, 2017

To each their own @GeriHalliwell, you had your reasons. Besides you gave us #GingerSpice and that changed many lives ❤️ — Mons†er (@JoseAnHz) May 31, 2017

@SpiceGirlsFilm I know it sounds silly but my 15 year old self was so devastated at the time. I felt like I lost family. — Ai laik Nina (@Ninasanz83) May 31, 2017

My heart is still a little broken, Geri #spicegirlsforever — Dakota Henry (@DakotaHenry) May 31, 2017

The Spice Girls formed in 1994 and their first hit single, “Wannabe,” hit the airwaves in 1996, launching them to superstardom.

In 1998, Halliwell announced her departure from the group, stating, “Sadly I would like to confirm that I have left the Spice Girls. This is because of differences between us. I’m sure the group will continue to be successful and I wish them all the best.”

In 2014, Melanie Brown opened up on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about the split, saying there was never a feud between her and Halliwell.

“I don’t think it was my feud. I think she had some stuff going on in her head,” she said.

“I don’t think she could take the pressure,” Brown told Cohen.”She actually talked about it in her book, and she just bounced.”

“But she happened to have left on my birthday,” she added, joking, “What a b––––!”

Since then, the friends have mended fences, reuniting for a 2007 concert tour, and performing at the 2012 London Olympics.

Halliwell, who is now married to Christian Horner and is a mother of two, recently got a blast from the past when she revisited the location of the “Wannabe” music video.