Guitar great George Thorogood is stepping out from his legendary band the Destroyers for the first time with a new solo album, Party of One, on Aug. 4—and PEOPLE has an exclusive first listen!

Responsible for a string of gritty rock hits including “Bad to the Bone,” “I Drink Alone,” and “Reelin’ and Rockin’,” Thorogood’s latest will feature 14 blues tracks that range from old school traditional—John Lee Hooker’s “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” and Hank Williams’ “Pictures From Life’s Other Side”—to modern classics like the Rolling Stones‘ “No Expectations.”

Party of One reunites Thorogood with his longtime producer Jim Gaines, the multi-Grammy winner who worked on several of Thorogood’s biggest albums to date, including Ride ‘Til I Die, The Hard Stuff and The Dirty Dozen.

While Gaines handles the production, Thorogood himself performs all of the instruments on the acoustic-tinged album, imbuing it with an intimate one-on-one feel.

“I think this is a project that’s long overdue,” Thorogood says in a statement. “Maybe it should have been the very first album I ever made. After playing with the band for all these years, I had to kind of reverse my hands and my head in order to do this thing justice. But I think Destroyers fans – and hardcore blues fans, too – are ready for the unexpected. My whole career, I’ve always said, ‘Just give them what you are, and they’re either going to dig it or not.’ This record is what I was, what I am, and what I always will be.”

Check out the complete track list below.

“I’m A Steady Rollin’ Man” (Robert Johnson)

“Soft Spot” (Gary Nicholson and Allen Shamblin)

“Tallahassee Women” (John Hammond Jr.)

“Wang Dang Doodle” (Willie Dixon)

“Boogie Chillen” (John Lee Hooker)

“No Expectations” (The Rolling Stones)

“Bad News” (Johnny Cash)

“Down The Highway” (Bob Dylan)

“Got To Move” (Elmore James)

“Born With The Blues” (Brownie McGhee)

“The Sky Is Crying” (Elmore James)

“The Hookers (If You Miss ‘Im…I got ‘Im”) (John Lee Hooker)

“Pictures From Life’s Other Side” (Hank Williams)

“One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer” (John Lee Hooker)*

“Dynaflow Blues” (Robert Johnson) *bonus track available on CD version only