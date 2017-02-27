George Michael’s Ex Opens Up About Love with Late Pop Star: ‘He Was Truly the Love of My Life’

Kenny Goss, whom George Michael dated for 13 years and once intended to marry, is remembering his time with the late pop star fondly, noting that there was never any bad blood between the two.

During a recent interview with The Dallas Morning News, Goss said he can’t recall any time that the iconic British singer broke his heart.

“He was truly the love of my life,” Goss said. “And I think I was the love of his life.”

Michael died of heart failure and was found in his Oxfordshire, England, home on Dec. 25, 2016, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 53. Michael’s publicist confirmed that the iconic singer passed away “peacefully.”

Goss spoke highly of his relationship with Michael, telling the publication that the former love birds never grew apart, “nor do I think George would say that.”

“We just had a really good, sweet relationship,” Goss said, adding that the couple’s break-up was “just what it was.”

“We weren’t even mad at each other or anything like that.”

Goss and Michael began dating in the ’90s, and years later Michael announced that he would marry Goss. However, the pair called it quits in 2011, with Michael saying then that his love life was “a lot more turbulent than I have let on.”

Goss said he most misses his former love’s self-deprecating humor.

He noted that the only Michael song he wants to listen to after the star’s death is “American Angel” — although he gushed about a song the star wrote for him called “Where I Hope You Are.”

George Michael’s Philanthropy Will Be Remembered as Fondly as His Music

Despite the end of their years-long relationship, Goss said Michael had always wanted him to find love again.

He recalled Michael telling him, “Darlin,’ I want you to meet someone who will love and take care of you.”

In the wake of the singer’s death, Goss told PEOPLE that he is grief-stricken at the loss of his “dear friend and longtime love.”

“I’m heartbroken,” Goss told PEOPLE in a statement then. “He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much.”

Now, Goss said he focuses on his British art collection organization, the Goss-Michael Foundation, which he and Michael founded in 2007.

Goss said the foundation’s mission is to “give money back” and “help people”

“That was George’s deal,” Goss added.

At the time of his death, Michael was in a relationship with celebrity hairstylist Fadi Fawaz.