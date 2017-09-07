All George Michael fans’ wildest fantasies have just come true.

Almost nine months after the pop icon’s death, his remixed single “Fantasy” featuring producer Nile Rodgers (who has been teasing the release on social media) has been posthumously released by Sony Music Thursday via The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2.

Michael and Rodgers had been working together on the project shortly before he died, and the fun, upbeat dance track — which was featured on Ladies & Gentlemen and Twenty Five — was originally intended to be on Michael’s 1990 Listen Without Prejudice album, but was ultimately left off. Michael never got the hear the finished track.

During a BBC Worldwide Showcase in Liverpool in February, the Chic guitarist revealed he had been at Michael’s home just two days before his death and was supposed to speak with him on the day he died.

I was just at his home the morning of our last @CHICorg show on Dec 23rd in London. I'm stunned #RIPGeorgeMichael My heartfelt condolences. — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) December 26, 2016

“I was just working with George Michael. I was here on Dec. 23, and I had come over to remix one of his songs, and while I was here working on the remix I was also doing a Chic concert that night,” Rodgers told the Press Association. “But then George Michael was doing a film, because he was planning a big comeback, [so] they had me come over to his house to shoot the film, and I still hadn’t played the demo yet because I thought it was so cool and fairly drastic, I wanted to just play it for him first.”

But not wanting anyone else to hear the remix before Michael, himself, the duo planned to meet again in the following days to discuss the track. Being that Rodgers was traveling on Dec. 24, Michael asked the producer to message him on Dec. 25 so he could finally hear the musical magic that was made.

“[On] Christmas Day, instead of getting a text I get an alert; ‘George Michael found dead,'” he revealed. “It was heartbreaking and he never got a chance to hear what I did, so now I’m ambivalent about the work because I wanted him to hear it, not the record company necessarily.”

Michael, who rose to fame in band Wham!, died at age 53 in his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire on Christmas Day from a dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, according to the coroner’s report. A true legend — Michael sold over 100 million records in his career spanning four decades.

Michael enjoyed seven number one singles on the UK singles charts, including “Fast Love,” “Careless Whisper,” “A Different Corner” and “Jesus to a Child,” and held 23 top 10 hits, including “You Have Been Loved,” “Outside,” Faith,” and “Father Figure.” His last album was Symphonica in 2014.