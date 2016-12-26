George Michael Secretly Gave a Woman Nearly $18,500 for IVF Treatment According to British TV Presenter

In the wake of George Michael‘s death, many are recalling the singer’s good deeds — including the time he reportedly paid for a woman’s IVF treatment in secret.

British TV presenter Richard Osman took to Twitter on Monday, telling of a time the legendary singer allegedly helped a woman in need.

“A woman on ‘Deal Or No Deal’ told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment,” Osman wrote in a tweet. “George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k.”

Osman did not reveal the woman’s identity. The treatment would amount to $18,435.

Michael died of heart failure and was found in his home on Christmas Day, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 53.

It seems Osman’s tweet prompted other social media users to tell of their own alleged encounters with the “Careless Whisper” singer.

George Michael worked anonymously at a homeless shelter I was volunteering at. I've never told anyone, he asked we didn't. That's who he was — EMILYNE MONDO (@EmilyneMondo) December 26, 2016

@richardosman he gave a stranger in a cafe £25k as she was crying over debt. Told the waitress to give her the cheque after he left. — VectorVictoria (@V3ct0rv1ct0r) December 26, 2016

“He gave a stranger 25k as she was crying over debt,” one Twitter user wrote. “Told the waitress to give her the cheque after he left.”

In another tweet, one person recalled working with Michael at a homeless shelter.

“I’ve never told anyone, he asked we didn’t,” the social media user continued. “That’s who he was.”

The incidents have not been confirmed.

Michael’s publicist confirmed to PEOPLE the iconic singer passed away “peacefully.” And authorities who responded to a property in Goring in Oxfordshire at 13:42 GMT said there no suspicious circumstances surrounding Michael’s death, according to the BBC.

Michael sold 100 million albums worldwide during his nearly 40 years in the spotlight. He has amassed a slew of awards including three Brit Awards, American Music Awards and two Grammy Awards out of eight total nominations.