George Michael’s Neighbor Denies Wild Party Reports: ‘He Wasn’t Like That at All’

As rumors continue to swirl about the sudden and shocking death of George Michael, the late legend’s Oxfordshire neighbor tells PEOPLE there were no outwardly signs Michael led a partying lifestyle.

“I get angry when I read about wild parties because he wasn’t like that at all,” says the neighbor, who has lived in Michael’s neighborhood for a decade. “I cannot think of one single incident where there was noise or wild parties.”

The neighbor also denies seeing any ambulances or police arriving at Michael’s home in recent weeks, and says he last saw the entertainer — who was candid about his struggles with addiction and depression throughout his life — “a couple of weeks ago.”

“There was nothing out of the ordinary,” says the neighbor, who adds that the former Wham! singer has been living at the estate “pretty much full-time” since late 2015. “He seemed fine. He’d obviously put on some weight in recent times, but he did not look particularly unhealthy.”

Michael’s publicist previously told PEOPLE the star was died at age 53 from heart failure. His boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, told The Daily Telegraph he found Michael at home on Christmas Day.

“We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went around there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed,” said Fawaz.