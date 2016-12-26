George Michael Spotted Dining Out in England in Last Known Photo Before His Death

George Michael looked to be in high spirits as he dined with his friends in England just months before his death.

In the last known photo of the late British singer, Michael is seen enjoying a few bites in a black T-shirt with friends in September at an Oxfordshire restaurant.

Michael died of heart failure and was found in his home on Christmas Day, his rep told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly. He was 53. Michael’s publicist confirmed that the iconic singer passed away “peacefully.”

Investigators have said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Michael’s death, according to the BBC.

In addition to his legendary musical career, Michael was also a pioneer in the LGBTQ community. The “Careless Whisper” singer came out as gay in 1998, two years after entering into a relationship with Kenny Goss. They split 13 years later.

Michael, born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, launched his decades-long music career in the ’80s as a member of Wham! He later went solo with his 1987 album, Faith.

During his nearly 40 years of fame, Michael sold 100 million albums. He has won a slew of awards, including two Grammys out of eight total nominations.

However, along with success came difficult times for the former Wham! member, namely his multiple arrests and battles with depression and drug use.