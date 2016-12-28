George Michael's First Photographer Remembers the Star Before Fame - and Money: 'He Wore My Leather Jacket!'

As the world continues to mourn the tragic loss of George Michael, one photographer shares what the music icon was like at the very start of his singing career.

When Chris Craymer met Michael and his childhood friend, Wham! bandmate, Andrew Ridgeley, on a U.K. television show in the early ’80s, Craymer was “absolutely blown away” by the duo’s performance. The next day he reached out to their record company, and asked if he could shoot some pictures of Michael and Ridgeley.

“It was set up,” Craymer tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They came to a tiny little studio in London.”

Craymer, who was also in the early stages of his career, “didn’t have an assistant or anything” so the afternoon shoot was “really basic,” he says.

In fact, since Michael was just starting out “he didn’t come with many clothes” to the shoot, reveals Craymer. He recalls: “So I looked around the studio and I thought: ‘Well, maybe George can wear my leather jacket.'”

“So he actually wore my leather jacket,” Craymer tells PEOPLE. “Andrew had a leather jacket. But George couldn’t afford one at the time, I don’t think, so he wore mine.”

In the end, it all worked out because “that combination was on the first album.”

“He was wearing my leather jacket on the album Fantastic,” says Craymer. “That’s how I got to know them.”

Along with Craymer’s picture being used for the record cover, the photo shoot also forged a new relationship between Craymer and Michael.

“… George must have liked what I did,” shares Craymer, “Because I then did many, many pictures of them for about 18 months while their career exploded onto the scene.”

He adds: “It was a very exciting time. I listened to many of the songs before they were released and we had a very good relationship. Very trusting relationship. It was fun to be a part of this band that literally exploded onto the scene as it were. I will always remember it with great pleasure.”