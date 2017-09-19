Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Ricky Gervais, James Corden, Mary J. Blige, and Naomi Campbell have all gathered to honor the late George Michael in Showtime’s new documentary, which revealed a new trailer and the official premiere date.

George Michael: Freedom will debut on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. ET — 10 months after the music legend died at the age of 53. The doc was filmed before the singer’s death and serves as his final work, since Michael narrates the film and was heavily involved in its production.

Using previously unseen archival and private home footage, Freedom aims to give viewers a first-person account of how Michael became one of the most influential recording artists of all time.

The first trailer, set to the music of “Faith” and “Freedom,” reveals some of his famous friends who became a part of the doc, including Cindy Crawford, Tony Bennett, and Kate Moss. See the first poster below.

The music industry erupted in mourning after Michael’s death. Corden, whose Carpool Karaoke segment with the singer inspired the Late Late Show‘s popular segment, tweeted at the time, “I’ve loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.”

John, who “lost a beloved friend,” delivered a heart-rending speech and performance of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” which he and Michael performed together in 1990.

“Apart from his music, which is outstanding … more than anything as a human being he was one of the kindest, sweetest, most generous people I’ve ever met,” he told the crowd. “He gave so much money to so many great causes without telling anybody.”

Watch John, Corden, and more in the first George Michael: Freedom trailer above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com