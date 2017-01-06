George Michael’s Former Manager Says New ‘Songs Weren’t Depressing’: ‘I Thought Everything Was Okay’ Before His Death

Weeks before George Michael‘s death, his former manager spoke with him and all seemed to be well.

In the new issue of Billboard, Rob Kahane, who managed the late pop icon at the height of his fame, opens up about a recent conversation he had with Michael — and the new music he was working on.

As Billboard reports, Michael had recently finished an 18-month stint in a Swiss rehab facility when his one-time manager reached out to him in early December.

“I called him, and he said, ‘I’m good.’ He sounded fine,” Kahane — who had been estranged from the artist for years — told the music magazine, adding that they had plans to meet up for a proper catch-up in January.

In addition to reconnecting, Kahane told the publication he heard some of Michael’s new music, describing the tracks as as “totally pop, like something that would’ve been on Faith.”

“The songs weren’t depressing,” Kahane added. “That’s why I thought everything was okay with him.”

Michael, of course, battled many demons — including depression and addiction — before he was found dead in his bed in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day; Michael was 53 when he died.

At the time, his U.S. rep told PEOPLE he died of heart failure, but police this week said his autopsy results were “inconclusive,” adding “further tests will now be carried out” but “Mr. Michael’s death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”

While speculation regarding his cause of death has run rampant on the internet and in tabloids, Michael’s family has remained mum in their mourning.

“In the week since his tragic death there has been much comment and speculation concerning George and the circumstances surrounding his death,” the family said in a statement to Buzzfeed News. “There will inevitably be more in the future. The family remain devastated by his passing and have no wish to comment in relation to any such speculation, whether current or in the future.”

Michael’s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, is also staying quiet. “Mr Fawaz does not wish to speak to the media and asks that his privacy is respected at this time so he can grieve,” the Thames Valley Police told PEOPLE on his behalf.