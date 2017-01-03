George Michael’s Family Refuses to Speculate Over Cause of Death, But Remain ‘Devastated by His Passing’

Days after George Michael‘s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz denied tweeting that the singer had likely killed himself, Michael’s family issued a joint statement saying that they refuse to speculate on the cause of death while the corner’s inquiry continues.

“In the week since his tragic death there has been much comment and speculation concerning George and the circumstances surrounding his death,” the family says in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “There will inevitably be more in the future. The family remain devastated by his passing and have no wish to comment in relation to any such speculation, whether current or in the future.”

On Friday, Thames Valley police revealed that the post-mortem examination as part of the investigation into Michael’s death had been “inconclusive.”

“Mr. Michael’s death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious,” the police said in the statement. Michael’s rep had previously told PEOPLE that he had died of heart failure.

On Sunday, Fadi Fawaz’s Twitter account displayed a series of tweets claiming that Michael was actively seeking death.

“The only thing George wanted is to DIE,” one tweet read. “He tried numbers [sic] of time to kill himself many times… and finally he managed…”

However, Fawaz— a celebrity hairstylist with whom the late star was romantically involved in recent years — told the Mirror late Sunday that his account was hacked and he had never posted the tweets.

“I am shocked with what’s going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed,” he told the paper. “It’s a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11:30 a.m.to the news. I am not going to worry about these things.”

Michael was found dead in his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day. In a previous tweet, Fawaz revealed he had discovered the 53-year-old singer’s body in Michael’s bed.

“It’s a [Christmas] I will never forget — finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning,” he wrote on Dec. 26. “I will never stop missing you.”