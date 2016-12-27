George Michael’s Family Say They’re ‘Touched Beyond Words by the Incredible Outpouring of Love’

George Michael‘s family and friends have been “touched beyond words by the incredible outpouring of love” from fans since the iconic musician’s death, his publicist said on Tuesday.

According to the statement released to the Press Association and obtained by PEOPLE, the publicist thanked fans for the “many, many, kind words” and the playing of his records in the days since his death.

“For someone whose life was ultimately about his music and the love he had for his family and friends, his fans and the world at large, there could be no more fitting tribute,” she said.

Michael died of heart failure and was found in his home on Christmas Day, his rep told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly. He was 53. Michael’s publicist confirmed that the iconic singer passed away “peacefully.”

The statement also confirmed there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding the singer’s death.

“From the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times,” she said.

The pop star’s partner Fadi Fawaz found the singer after arriving at his home to wake him ahead of a scheduled Christmas Day gathering.

“We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went around there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed,” Fawaz told The Daily Telegraph.

ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016

Little has yet been made public about the circumstances surrounding Michael’s death, but investigators have said there were no suspicious circumstances, according to the BBC.

In the wake of Michael’s passing, the British singer’s loved ones have spoken out about the tragedy, including Kenny Goss, whom dated for 13 years and once intended to marry.

“I’m heartbroken,” Goss told PEOPLE in a statement, describing Michael as his “dear friend and longtime love. “He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much.”