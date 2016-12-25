Ricky Gervais, Elton John and More Stars Lead Tributes to the Late George Michael

The world is reeling from the news that British singer George Michael has died. He was 53.
According his rep, Michael was found dead in his home on Christmas Day.
“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” Michael’s publicist said in a statement.
“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”
The musician, born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, launched his music career in the 1980s as a band member of Wham! and later went solo with his 1987 release Faith.
During his almost four-decades of fame, the singer sold 100 million albums worldwide.