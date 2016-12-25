Ricky Gervais, Elton John and More Stars Lead Tributes to the Late George Michael

The world is reeling from the news that British singer George Michael has died. He was 53.

According his rep, Michael was found dead in his home on Christmas Day.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” Michael’s publicist said in a statement.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Unbelievable.

RIP George Michael. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 25, 2016

Rest in peace George Michael. A true icon X — matty (@Truman_Black) December 25, 2016

I can't deal with this. One of my ALL TIME favorites. RIP George Michael and I really hate writing that so much. https://t.co/1cRJBMgYga — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 25, 2016

Another incredible talent gone. Thank you for all the music Mr George Michael. Thoughts with your family and friends… 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Disclosure (@disclosure) December 25, 2016

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016

George Michael?! Jesus. — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) December 25, 2016

No, not George Michael as well. Another musical great leaves us this year. 2016 can just sod off. #RIPGeorge — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 25, 2016

I still believe that music is one of the greatest gifts that God gave to man. RIP George Michael pic.twitter.com/Ammqi2ZTup — Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) December 25, 2016

RIP George Michael — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 25, 2016

Wow. RIP George Michael pic.twitter.com/sVgRYnfm6J — Randy Jackson (@YO_RANDYJACKSON) December 25, 2016

The musician, born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, launched his music career in the 1980s as a band member of Wham! and later went solo with his 1987 release Faith.

During his almost four-decades of fame, the singer sold 100 million albums worldwide.