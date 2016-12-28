‘I Will Never Stop Missing You’: George Michael’s Boyfriend Continues to Remember Late Singer with Sweet Tributes

George Michael‘s boyfriend continued to mourn the late British singer on Wednesday, days after he found the pop legend dead in his home on Christmas Day.

Fadi Fawaz gave his latest tweet a simple caption: “My Baby.”

Along with the sweet message, the celebrity hairstylist posted a link to a video for Michael’s unreleased track “This Kind of Love.”

Shortly after, he added an Instagram post with a photo of the couple, captioning it, “I will never stop missing you George the kind and the most beautiful man ever.”

Michael died of heart failure, his rep told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly. He was 53. Michael’s publicist confirmed that the iconic singer passed away “peacefully.”

Earlier this week, Fawaz revealed in a tweet that he was the one to discover the 53-year-old’s dead body.

“It’s a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning,” he tweeted. “I will never stop missing you xx.”

Fawaz’s account is not verified but Michael does follow the account from his verified Twitter. Reps for Michael did not respond to requests for comment.

Fawaz, with whom Michael was romantically linked to in recent years, later told The Daily Telegraph that he and his boyfriend had Christmas Day plans.

“We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went around there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed,” he said, noting that both he and Michael were looking forward to the holiday.

“Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was,” the hairstylist added. “He was a beautiful person.”

Few details surrounding Michael’s death have been made public, but police said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that Michael’s passing is being investigated as “unexplained but not suspicious.”

Michael was last seen out with Fawaz in September 2015. The two — who generally kept a fairly low profile together — were photographed together in Zurich, Switzerland