George Michael’s Boyfriend Shares Sweet Throwback Photo as Cause of Death Remains a Mystery

George Michael‘s Christmas Day death continues to be shrouded in mystery, some six weeks after the “Faith” singer was discovered at his home in Goring-On-Thames.

Yet one thing remains absolutely certain: the enduring love held for Michael by boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

In an Instagram message posted Sunday, the hair stylist paid tribute to the anniversary of a happy holiday shared by the couple.

Dated “5 February 2012,” the post shows Fawaz and Michael cuddling onboard a yacht surrounded by the sparkling, turquoise seas of Eydhafushi, Maldives.

Alongside it, Fawaz writes, “Today 5 years ago.;( I love you x”

The post is the latest heartbreaking expression of grief from Fawaz.

In an earlier post uploaded Saturday, Michael and Fawaz can be seen relaxing beside the pool at the singer’s Hampstead, London home. With Adele’s “Someone Like You” playing through a speaker, the camera pans around to display an idyllic summer day.

Yet the sentiment of Fawaz’ message couldn’t be any less sunny. “Come back one more time please. X,” he writes.

Last month, Fawaz was forced to deny that he’d sent tweets saying the late singer had a history of suicide attempts, citing that his account was hacked.

With the results of toxicology reports still pending, the Oxfordshire Coroner has so far been unable to determine an exact cause of Michael’s death or decide if an official inquest needs to take place. An initial post mortem held in late December proved “inconclusive.”

While the tests appear to be taking a considerable amount of time, a spokesperson for the coroner’s court has told PEOPLE that this is not unusual—as toxicology tests vary from individual to individual, some tests proceed much faster than others.

Despite a claim from Michael’s childhood friend Andros Georgiou that “hard drugs had been back in his life,” the singer’s death remains officially categorized as “unexplained but not suspicious.”