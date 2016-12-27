George Michael’s Boyfriend Pictured at Singer’s Home Day Before Finding Him Dead

Fadi Fawaz looked to be in high spirits on Saturday, just one day before he found his boyfriend George Michael dead in the singer’s home on Sunday.

Fawaz, a celebrity hairstylist with whom the late star was romantically involved in recent years, was photographed at the late British singer’s Oxfordshire home on Saturday.

Fawaz purchased snacks and a drink at a local shop with a smile planted on his face as he anticipated spending time with Michael during the holiday. In other photos, Fawaz was shown giving a serious expression as he sported a pair of sweatpants and a long-sleeved shirt along with sandals.

Michael died of heart failure, his rep told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly. He was 53. Michael’s publicist confirmed that the iconic singer passed away “peacefully.”

The hairstylist wrote in a tweet on Monday that he was the one to discover the 53-year-old’s dead body.

“It’s a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning,” he wrote. “I will never stop missing you xx.”

He later revealed that the pop legend died alone, telling The Daily Telegraph that he and Michael were looking forward to Christmas.

“We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went around there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed,” Fawaz said. “Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was. He was a beautiful person.”