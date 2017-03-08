Fadi Fawaz Speaks Out in New Interview After George Michael’s Cause of Death Revealed: He ‘Can Rest in Peace Now’

George Michael‘s boyfriend has spoken at length for the first time since the legendary singer’s death on Christmas Day.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mirror from the steps of the home he shared with the Faith star near London’s Regent’s Park, Fadi Fawaz, 43, described the treatment he has received in the months since Michael’s death as “very cruel.”

Fawaz added that he found it “tough, shocking and upsetting” to be vilified by the public since he discovered Michael’s body at his country home in Goring-On-Thames, adding that he felt “vindicated” by a coroner’s report released Tuesday, which stated that Michael, 53, died of natural causes.

It had previously been speculated that Michael had died of drug-related complications – with some even raising questions about Fawaz’ role in the singer’s death, despite Thames Valley Police treating it as “unsuspicious” from an early stage.

“George can rest in peace now,” Fawaz added to the Mirror. “I am happy now he can rest, and we can rest as well. I am sure George is happy, now that everything is out. We can move forward.”

Following extensive tests, the Oxfordshire Coroner ruled Tuesday that Michael’s sudden death was caused by a combination of heart disease and a fatty liver.

In a statement, Oxfordshire’s senior coroner Darren Salter said: “Inquiries into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final postmortem report received. As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further inquiries.”

This conclusion — ascertained after lengthy toxicology tests — has finally allowed Fawaz to begin to find closure after the trail of harrowing events that started the moment he first discovered Michael’s lifeless body in the early hours of Christmas Day.

“Now I can celebrate the life, the love we had, and move on as one,” Fawaz added to the Mirror. “It was really painful to feel I was doubted. But now it is all good. I am happy the truth is out. It has been really tough and upsetting, and shocking two-and-a-half months.”



Along with the rest of Michael’s nearest and dearest, the hairdresser-turned-photographer can now properly begin the grieving process and look to the future. Asked about his plans, Fawaz told the Mirror: “To have the funeral, and just sit back and look at things. I can try to let go from all the bad news. I demand some love from the world that I didn’t get in the last two-and-a-half months.”

He added: “Now I can start grieving… without being looked at in a funny way. It was painful walking the street and getting funny looks.”

Although he’s moving forward, this doesn’t mean that Fawaz has turned his back on the past. He is determined to honor the love that he and Michael shared as much as possible by remembering the many good times they shared.

“I keep the happy times just him and me,” Fawaz said. “I have managed for five years not to be famous. I would like to go back to that. I am going to take it easy. Every day it has been horrible. At the moment I am just going to say, ‘Thank you, universe, for the truth.’”