George Michael‘s boyfriend is revealing new heartbreaking details about finding the pop legend dead on Christmas day.

“We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went around there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed,” Fadi Fawaz told The Daily Telegraph in his first interview since he found Michael dead.

Michael died of heart failure and was found in his home on Christmas Day, his rep told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly. He was 53. Michael’s publicist confirmed that the iconic singer passed away “peacefully.”

Michael and Fawaz, a celebrity hairstylist, were romantically linked in recent years. And Fawaz told the Telegraph that “everything had been very complicated” recently, but Michael was “looking forward to Christmas, and so was I.”

“Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was,” the hairstylist added. “He was a beautiful person.”

On Monday, Fawaz wrote of the fateful day in a Twitter post.

“ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning,” he tweeted. “I will never stop missing you xx.”

Little has yet been made public about the circumstances surrounding Michael’s death, but investigators have said there were no suspicious circumstances, according to the BBC.

In the wake of Michael’s passing, the British singer’s loved ones have spoken out about the tragedy, including Kenny Goss, whom dated for 13 years and once intended to marry.

“I’m heartbroken,” Goss told PEOPLE in a statement, describing Michael as his “dear friend and longtime love. “He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much.”