George Michael’s Boyfriend Claims the Late Singer Attempted Suicide ‘Many Times’

George Michael‘s boyfriend reportedly has claimed the late singer had a history of suicide attempts.

In a series of tweets sent out from his Twitter account on Sunday morning, Fadi Fawaz — a celebrity hairstylist with whom the late star was romantically involved in recent years — claimed death was something Michael was seeking.

“The only thing George wanted is to DIE,” one tweet said. “He tried numbers (sic) of time to kill himself many times… and finally he managed…”

Michael was found dead in his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day. In a previous tweet, Fawaz revealed he had discovered the 53-year-old singer’s dead body in his home.

“It’s a [Christmas] I will never forget — finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning,” he wrote on Dec. 26. “I will never stop missing you.”

“We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day…” Fawaz added on Sunday. “I hate you 2016 from the bottom of my heart.”

I should be able to share my beautiful moments with the man I love regardless… x A photo posted by Fadi Fawaz (@fadi_fawaz) on Dec 30, 2016 at 2:54pm PST

Fawaz’s account has since been deleted. It was not verified, but Michael did follow the account from his verified Twitter. Fawaz’s Instagram account is still active. On Friday, he captioned a sweet photo the two of them, writing, “I should be able to share my beautiful moments with the man I love regardless.”

According to a statement released by the Thames Valley police on Friday, a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation into Michael’s death carried out on Thursday was “inconclusive.”

“The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out,” the statement read. “The results of the tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks.”

“Mr. Michael’s death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious,” police added. Michael’s rep had previously told PEOPLE that he had died of heart failure.

Thames Valley Police's statement on Post-mortem into death of George Michael pic.twitter.com/C5d0NM6jyC — Press Association (@PA) December 30, 2016

As of Wednesday, fans and neighbors continued to gather outside the back of Michael’s house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire — leaving flowers, teddy bears, cards and photos piled up along its exterior wall.