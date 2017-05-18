Gavin Rossdale and More Stars Pay Tribute to Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell

The music world is mourning the sudden death of Chris Cornell.
Cornell, who first gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later the band Audioslave, passed away Wednesday night in Detroit, a rep for the singer told the Associated Press. He was 52.
Cornell’s rep, Brian Bumbery, called the singer’s passing “sudden and unexpected.” The rocker was currently on tour and the rep said his family was shocked by his passing. Hours before his death, Cornell performed with Soundgarden at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, which he tweeted about early Wednesday.
Soundgarden was at the forefront of the ’90s grunge music scene that rose out of Seattle. Their hits included “Spoonman,” ”Fell on Black Days,” ”Black Hole Sun,” “My Wave” and “The Day I Tried to Live.”
In his final tweet on Wednesday, Cornell announced his return to “Rock City” Detroit.
Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale expressed condolences on Twitter on Thursday, writing, “I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden
TOTAL SHOCK.GREAT MAN.GREAT BAND.GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX.” He also retweeted Cornell’s last post.
Pop icon Elton John tweeted a photo of Cornell, writing, “Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man.”
Fellow rockers Rage Against the Machine shared a caption-less photo, with the artist’s name, a red star and his birth and death years.
Joe Perry shared a photo posing with the Grammy-winning artist. “Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace,” he wrote.
Welsh rock band Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones credited Cornell for helping him find his voice.
“He is the reason I first let go & found my voice at 18. He paid me a compliment on my voice on a stage we shared years later, v sad. Kelly,” he wrote.
Cornell’s rep and the Detroit police did not respond to a request for comment.