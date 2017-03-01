Gavin Rossdale Is ‘Sad’ but ‘Being an Optimist About’ Gwen Stefani Divorce: ‘It’s Just the Way That It Goes Sometimes’

Gavin Rossdale is ready to move on after his divorce from Gwen Stefani.

“We’ve been through that, and this is a new day,” the Bush frontman, 51, tells PEOPLE in the new issue, out Friday.

In August of 2015, Rossdale and Stefani, 47, announced their split after nearly 13 years of marriage; shortly after, the rocker was plagued by reports of infidelity with their longtime nanny.

So is there anything the new Voice UK mentor wants to clear the air about?

“I don’t even even know what the alleged ‘record’ is,” says Rossdale “Some things are private, unbelievably.”

Today, the singer — whose new Bush album, Black and White Rainbows, drops March 10 — is focusing on new music, not regrets about how his marriage ended.

“I just think that life is really complex, and it just works its way, and it’s impossible to unravel all that time; it’s impossible to think about that,” he says. “It’s just the way that it goes sometimes, and it’s sad. I think that 20 years and three amazing children is quite incredible in and of itself. That’s being an optimist about it.”

Indeed, since their split, Rossdale and and his ex — who is dating fellow her Voice mentor Blake Shelton — have continued to prioritize their three sons: Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, who just turned 3 on Tuesday.

“Mainly, raising three boys is the No. 1 thing, then music comes right after them,” says Rossdale. “I’m either writing in my studio or at the house or at school: It’s a simple triangle.”

As for Rossdale’s relationship with Stefani today?

For more on Gavin Rossdale’s life now, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

“We both just want the kids to be as safe and as happy as possible,” he says, “so that’s the only focus we have, which makes it streamlined and simple.”

Rossdale and Bush’s new album, Black and White Rainbows, is out next Friday. The band kicks off its U.S. summer tour in May; click here for more on tickets and a complete list of dates.