Is Gavin Rossdale Dating Sophia Thomalla? Star Seen Kissing the German Model

Gavin Rossdale is stepping out with a new lady for the first time since splitting from wife Gwen Stefani in 2015.

The rocker, 51, was spotted kissing and walking arm in arm with German model Sophia Thomalla in London this week.

Despite looking like a romantic moment, a source close to the Bush frontman tells PEOPLE “they’re friends.”

Thomalla, 27, is the first woman Rossdale’s been seen with since his divorce from Stefani, with whom he shares three children: Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3. Stefani has been linked to fellow The Voice judge Blake Shelton since the fall of that year.

#ootn 🤘🏼 📸 by @lydiagoosphotography A post shared by S O P H I A T H O M A L L A (@sophiathomalla) on Mar 16, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Reflecting on the divorce to PEOPLE earlier this year, Rossdale explained, “I just think that life is really complex, and it just works its way, and it’s impossible to unravel all that time; it’s impossible to think about that.”

He said, “It’s just the way that it goes sometimes, and it’s sad. I think that 20 years and three amazing children is quite incredible in and of itself. That’s being an optimist about it.”