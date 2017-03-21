Gavin Rossdale Says He Wouldn't Encourage His Sons to Go Into Music: 'You've Got to Be Crazy'

We think @GavinRossdale & @gwenstefani's children must have music in their blood, but would he encourage them to follow in their footsteps? pic.twitter.com/Y2GuupRPwe — This Morning (@thismorning) March 20, 2017

Gavin Rossdale isn’t sure he wants music to be the family business.

The Bush frontman told the U.K.’s ITV series This Morning on Monday that he wouldn’t instruct his children with ex-wife Gwen Stefani to pursue careers in his industry.

“You’ve got to be crazy to have a career in music, I would never say that,” the rocker explained. “I’d say go into tech, do something like that.”

He added, “I have so many children, it’s my responsibility to make them so they contribute to society as opposed to take away from society. So whatever they do is fine by me, they’ve just got to be positive, cool people – that’s all I care about.”

Rossdale, 51, and Stefani, 47, share sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3. Rossdale is also the father of 28-year-old Daisy Lowe, who works as a fashion model.

The former couple announced their split after nearly 13 years of marriage in August 2015.

Addressing his ex, Rossdale told This Morning, “She’s all over my material – it’s impossible to separate that.”

Though Rossdale recently told PEOPLE that the dissolution of his marriage to the singer was “sad,” he maintains the pair’s “three amazing children” are his focus.

“Raising three boys is the No. 1 thing, then music comes right after them,” he said.

And, when it comes to the music, it seems like Rossdale’s boys aren’t necessarily interested. He told PEOPLE, “I asked them to sing on [new album Black and White Rainbows], but they totally turned me down.”

“I wanted them to because they’ve got great voices and sound really good. As they’ve gotten older, they’ve got really nice, really pretty voices — maybe next record … if I can afford them! They’re probably out of my league!”