It’s Instagram Official! Gavin Rossdale ‘Having Fun in Reno’ with Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla

After months of speculation, Gavin Rossdale has made his blossoming relationship with Sophia Thomalla Instagram official. The rocker shared a smiley shot with the German model on Sunday, taken just after the pair landed in Reno, Nevada.

“Having fun in #Reno,” the 51-year-old captioned the photo of the new couple in front of a private plane. Rossdale was in “The Biggest Little City in the World” to play a show with his band, Bush.

The photo marks the first time Rossdale has acknowledged a new woman in his life following his split from wife of nearly 13 years, Gwen Stefani. He was spotted kissing and walking arm in arm with Thomalla, 27, in London back in April. “They’re friends, introduced by a mutual friend,” a Rossdale source told PEOPLE at the time.

Stefani has famously been linked to fellow The Voice judge Blake Shelton since the fall of 2015.

The exes have three children together: sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3. The boys all accompanied their dad on the road this weekend, and were seen in some playful backstage photos taken at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday.

Keeping their dad company on the road is one thing, but singing in a recording studio is something else entirely. Rossdale told PEOPLE in March that he asked his boys to sing on Bush’s new album Black and White Rainbows, “but they totally turned me down.”

Perhaps it’s for the best, as Rossdale has said that he’s wary of his children following him into the family business. In March he told hosts of ITV’s This Morning that he wouldn’t instruct his children to pursue careers in his industry. “You’ve got to be crazy to have a career in music, I would never say that,” he explained. “I’d say go into tech, do something like that.”

He added, “I have so many children, it’s my responsibility to make them so they contribute to society as opposed to take away from society. So whatever they do is fine by me, they’ve just got to be positive, cool people – that’s all I care about.”