Gavin Rossdale Debuts Bush’s New ‘Mad Love’ Music Video

Gavin Rossdale takes his confessional track “Mad Love” to the roof in his band Bush’s exclusive music video premiere. The song comes off the band’s new album, Black and White Rainbows.

The Voice UK coach admitted to PEOPLE that sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, turned down his request to sing on the record!

“I wanted them to because they’ve got great voices and sound really good. As they’ve gotten older, they’ve got really nice, really pretty voices — maybe next record … if I can afford them! They’re probably out of my league!” Rossdale, 51, says.

Black and White Rainbows marks Bush’s first album to drop since Rossdale’s divorce from Gwen Stefani, 47, was settled last April.

Though he says fatherhood has changed his approach to music, he did not write tracks specifically about his boys.

“When Gwen first had Kingston, it was like, ‘Did you write any songs about him?’ ” says Rossdale. “It’s just more that they raise the bar: You don’t want them to go through your back catalog and think you suck!”

On the new music, he continued, “It’s a new journey. I didn’t want to have anything that was negative — I didn’t have anything negative to say.”

The new Bush album drops Friday, March 10, and the band kicks off its U.S. summer tour in May, Click here for more on tickets and a complete list of dates.