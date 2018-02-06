Garth Brooks Invites Honeymooning Fans to His Home for Dinner Cooked by Wife Trisha Yearwood

One Garth Brooks fan received an invite of a lifetime after she submitted a question to the country star on Monday night’s episode of Inside Studio G: A Monday Night Conversation.

After Elisabeth Wadin — a fan from Sweden who is planning to honeymoon in America with her husband later this year — asked Brooks for recommendations during their “road trip from Texas to Florida,” the singer responded by inviting the couple to his home for dinner.

“I’m gonna get my butt kicked by my wife for this one,” said Brooks, 55, who’s married to Trisha Yearwood, 53. “What would you think about you and your husband — why don’t you make a stop in Nashville and why don’t you come to our house and have dinner with me and Ms. Yearwood?”

Brooks even offered a home-cooked meal by Yearwood and thanked Wadin for her support.

“You let me know when you’re gonna be here and I’ll make sure of it,” he said. “Because that was a sweet, sweet thing you said about the country music audience. It would be a joy to have you in our house and introduce you to the queen. I love you very, very much. Come see us!”

Inside Studio G airs on Garth’s Facebook page every Monday at 7 p.m. EST. The episode was also simulcast on Garth’s SiriusXM Channel (Channel 55), which is curated by Garth himself and features songs from throughout his career.