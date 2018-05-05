'Remorseful' G-Eazy Convicted of Assault and Drug Possession, Avoids Jail Time Following Arrest

G-Eazy is a free man after being convicted of assault, drug possession and resisting arrest following a nightclub brawl earlier this week.

The “Me, Myself & I” rapper — born Gerald Gillum — was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay 80,000 krona (about $9,000) for his crimes, as well as 6,500 krona (about $810) restitution to the security guard he was accused of assaulting, a courtroom source confirmed to PEOPLE.

G-Eazy, 28, appeared repentant during a court appearance Friday in Sweden, apologizing to both the prosecutor and the victim for his behavior, PEOPLE confirmed.

“I’m very sorry and want to apologize for all I’ve done,” the rapper said according to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, explaining the incident was out of character and that he is not a violent person. Turning to the nightclub bouncer he was convicted of assaulting, Gillum added, “I feel very bad and I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

G-Eazy Jeff Kravitz/Getty

RELATED: G-Eazy Arrested for Alleged Assault and Cocaine Possession After Sweden Concert

Although prosecutor Carl Mellberg suggested a two-month jail sentence, G-Eazy’s lawyer Mikael Westerlund argued the rapper had fully cooperated with the investigation, giving police statements admitting to cocaine use and his role in the assault, Swedish newspaper Expressen reported. Westerlund said G-Eazy, who has never been prosecuted in the United States, would lose millions if forced to cancel his remaining 28 “Beautiful and Damned” tour dates.

G-Eazy “was very remorseful and regretted the whole thing. He was clearly feeling terrible — he said he wanted to apologize several times,” the courtroom source told PEOPLE. “He has a clean record and the courthouse in Stockholm took that into consideration. He seemed very relieved when the court gave its decision and it was over with. He was released immediately.”

Neither a rep for G-Eazy or his attorney Westerlund responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

G-Eazy after being released from custody Stella Pictures / BACKGRID

The rapper was taken into custody at the Solidaritet nightclub in Stockholm early Thursday morning after acting belligerent and punching a security guard in the face, prosecutor Carl Mellberg previously told PEOPLE. Expressen reported G-Eazy confirmed in court that the fight started after a fan asked for a photo, was denied, and took one anyway.

“He punched a security guard at a nightclub and also resisted arrest after this took place. When the police officers went through his clothes they also found narcotics: cocaine,” Mellberg told PEOPLE. “During the police investigation [G-Eazy] admitted that he has done these things.”

A police report obtained by The Blast stated that G-Eazy had 1.5 grams of cocaine in his possession, as well as a rolled bill — often used to snort the drug — in his pocket. According to The Blast, the report stated G-Eazy was observed to have “white powder” on his nose and “tense, convulsive jaw muscles.” The report described G-Eazy’s behavior during the arrest incident as “insane, crazy and rabid.”

G-Eazy and Halsey Adam Bettcher/Getty

Per videos and photos posted from the club, G-Eazy had been partying with his girlfriend, singer Halsey, and fellow artist Sean Kingston, who shared a photo on his Instagram account.

On Wednesday, the rapper had kicked off the European leg of his “Beautiful and Damned” tour in Stockholm, bringing Halsey onstage to perform their hit collaboration “Him & I”; the single includes the lyrics “We do drugs together / F— up clubs together.”

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

In January, G-Eazy and Halsey, 23, made headlines for alleged cocaine use when photos surfaced of the couple snorting what appeared to be a white, powdery substance on a boat in Miami.

A few days after the images made the rounds, G-Eazy seemingly confirmed the reports, coyly telling The Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM radio show: “It’s New Year’s Day. It’s Miami. I’m on a yacht. What do you think I’m doing?”

Halsey and G-Eazy Christopher Polk/Getty

G-Eazy rose to fame in 2015 with his breakout single “Me, Myself & I,” which featured Bebe Rexha. In 2016, he delivered a verse on Britney Spears’ comeback single “Make Me…” and released his fifth album, The Beautiful and the Damned, last year. His tour resumes Sunday in Copenhagen.