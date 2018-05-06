'Grateful' G-Eazy Breaks Silence After Assault & Drug Conviction: 'Craziest Experience of My Life'

Two days after being convicted of assault, drug possession and resisting arrest following a nightclub brawl in Sweden earlier this week, rapper G-Eazy broke his social media silence to share how grateful he was to have avoided jail time, and how “embarrassed” he felt to have gotten himself into the situation in the first place.

“Grateful & blessed to be free & safe. Happy to be in Copenhagen tonight doing what I love most,” the “Me, Myself & I” rapper — born Gerald Gillum — wrote alongside a smiling black-and-white image of himself on Sunday, as he resumed his “Beautiful and Damned” tour in Copenhagen.

“[I’m] embarrassed & apologetic beyond words about the incident, but above all I’m so f—ing grateful they let me go,” he added.

Avoiding jail time, the 28-year-old was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay 80,000 krona (about $9,000) for his crimes, as well as 6,500 krona (about $810) restitution to the security guard he was accused of assaulting, a courtroom source previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Describing the incident as the “craziest experience of my life” and an “awful night with a lot of bad luck and some even worse decisions,” the rapper doubled down on how grateful he felt to have avoided jail time.

“Like I said I’m grateful as f— to be a free man, back on tour performing for the fans. Thank you to everyone who’s held me down along the way and supported this journey, I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. Love,” he wrote on social media.

During his court appearance on Friday in Sweden, G-Eazy “was very remorseful and regretted the whole thing. He was clearly feeling terrible — he said he wanted to apologize several times,” the courtroom source previously told PEOPLE.

“He has a clean record and the courthouse in Stockholm took that into consideration. He seemed very relieved when the court gave its decision and it was over with. He was released immediately,” the source added.

The rapper was taken into custody at the Solidaritet nightclub in Stockholm early Thursday morning after acting belligerent and punching a security guard in the face, prosecutor Carl Mellberg previously told PEOPLE. Swedish newspaper Expressen reported G-Eazy confirmed in court that the fight started after a fan asked for a photo, was denied and took one anyway.

“He punched a security guard at a nightclub and also resisted arrest after this took place. When the police officers went through his clothes they also found narcotics: cocaine,” Mellberg told PEOPLE. “During the police investigation [G-Eazy] admitted that he has done these things.”

A police report obtained by The Blast stated that G-Eazy had 1.5 grams of cocaine in his possession, as well as a rolled bill — often used to snort the drug — in his pocket. According to The Blast, the report stated G-Eazy was observed to have “white powder” on his nose and “tense, convulsive jaw muscles.” The report described G-Eazy’s behavior during the arrest incident as “insane, crazy and rabid.”

Hours before his arrest, the rapper had kicked off the European leg of his “Beautiful and Damned” tour in Stockholm, during which he brought his girlfriend Halsey onstage to perform their hit song “Him & I.”

The popular song includes the lyrics “We do drugs together / F— up clubs together.”

Per videos and photos posted from the Solidaritet nightclub, G-Eazy had been seen partying with Halsey, 23, as well as musician Sean Kingston, 28.

G-Eazy and Halsey previously made headlines in January after photos surfaced of the couple snorting what appeared to be a white, powdery substance on a boat in Miami.

A few days after the images made the rounds, G-Eazy seemingly confirmed the reports, coyly telling The Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM radio show: “It’s New Year’s Day. It’s Miami. I’m on a yacht. What do you think I’m doing?”

G-Eazy’s “Beautiful and Damned” tour resumed Sunday in Copenhagen.