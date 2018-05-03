G-Eazy Arrested for Alleged Assault, Cocaine Possession Suspected After Sweden Concert: Report

G-Eazy was reportedly arrested early Thursday morning in Sweden.

According to TMZ, the “Me, Myself & I” rapper (real name: Gerald Gillum) was taken into custody on suspicion of assault in Stockholm after allegedly acting belligerent and punching a security guard in the face. The outlet also reports that, according to their sources, Gillum was suspected of possession and use of narcotics — namely cocaine. Video posted by TMZ shows a man matching the rapper’s description being loaded into a police car.

Swedish police confirmed to The Blast that an American citizen was arrested around 3 a.m on an assault charge; the outlet also reports the suspect will be in custody until he stands before a judge on Friday. The Swedish newspaper Expressen also confirmed G-Eazy was arrested at the Solidaritet nightclub after “suspected violence against a public servant” and he will remain in police custody until Friday because he is considered a flight risk.

Neither a rep nor an attorney for G-Eazy responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

G-Eazy

Per Instagram videos and photos posted from the club, G-Eazy, 28, was partying with his girlfriend, singer Halsey, and fellow artist Sean Kingston, who shared a photo on his Instagram account.

On Wednesday, the rapper had kicked off the European leg of his Beautiful and Damned tour in Stockholm, bringing Halsey onstage to perform their hit collaboration “Him & I”; the single includes the lyrics “We do drugs together / F— up clubs together.”

In January, G-Eazy and Halsey, 23, made headlines for alleged cocaine use when photos surfaced of the couple snorting what appeared to be a white, powdery substance on a boat in Miami.

G-Eazy and Halsey

A few days after the images made the rounds, G-Eazy seemingly confirmed the reports, coyly telling The Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM radio show: “It’s New Year’s Day. It’s Miami. I’m on a yacht. What do you think I’m doing?”

G-Eazy rose to fame in 2015 with his breakout single “Me, Myself & I,” which featured Bebe Rexha. In 2016, he delivered a verse on Britney Spears’s comeback single “Make Me…” and released his fifth album, The Beautiful and the Damned, last year.