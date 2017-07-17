Missy Elliott, Solange, Frank Ocean & More to Headline FYF Fest

What started as a small, one-day punk-indie concert has become a massive, highly anticipated weekend festival that is now rivaling Coachella.

This year’s FYF Fest is bringing some of music’s biggest names to Los Angeles, including legendary hip-hop queen Missy Elliott, whose performance at FYF will be her only show this year, according to festival organizers. From Frank Ocean and Solange to A Tribe Called Quest and Erykah Badu, hip-hop fans are sure to be pleased with the lineup.

It doesn’t end there, according to FYF Fest’s official Twitter page — Nine Inch Nails will play their first Los Angeles show in three years at the festival.

Some attendees will be surprised, and very excited, to hear that the festival is also bringing back their stand-up comedy. The hilarious Hannibal Buress will be supplying laughs from the comedy stage, which has been M.I.A. from the festival since 2013.

But that’s not all. They’re also adding a sixth stage this year called “Outer Space.” Not much is known about this stage yet, so festival goers will be in for quite the surprise. But bring your dancing shoes because the website teases that there will be “so much dancing” and “over 15 artists performing extended sets” at the new stage.

So much dancing to be had at FYF this year! So much that we've added another stage called Outer Space. See it for yourself this July!🌘✨👽 pic.twitter.com/5WRxNrY6Z2 — FYF Fest (@FYFFEST) June 19, 2017

The three-day festival has already been creating buzz on social media with hip-hop fans anticipating the event.

King Krule, Mac Demarco, Bjork, Solange, Frank Ocean, Nine Inch Nails, Anderson Paak, Little Dragon, Angel Olsen, Flying Lotus – #fyffest 😱 — quin adney (@QuinAdney) June 17, 2017

Received tracking # for #fyffest weekend pass this morning. 🙌🏽 @MissyElliott LA will be ready for you trust!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hlr2SJUYqx — r.r.r. (@rrrchica80) July 7, 2017

dude I'm gna see tribe, two weeks from today 😭 #FYFFEST — RICHL 🤘🏼 (@_richelleeace) July 8, 2017

Me realizing #FYFfest is only 1 week away pic.twitter.com/iXqRIFghrS — Hannah Kavy (@hannahhairflip) July 15, 2017

#fyffest bound & I'm stoked yeeeeeee — Bayleigh Bogan (@bay2leigh) June 16, 2017

FYF Fest runs from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23. Check out the full lineup below and don’t miss out on summer’s biggest festival — get your tickets here.