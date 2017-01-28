FROM EW: The Original Schuyler Sisters from Hamilton Will Perform at the Super Bowl

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

The Schuyler Sisters are patriots to the core, so they’re the perfect choice to perform “America the Beautiful” at this year’s Super Bowl.

Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, the actors who originated the fierce threesome in Hamilton, will reunite for Super Bowl LI. The three women have since moved on from the musical, so Hamilton fans should not throw away their shot at seeing them sing together again. They’ll be joined by Luke Bryan, who will sing the national anthem, and Lady Gaga, who will perform at the halftime show.

After the news was announced Friday, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted a screenshot of a Facetime conversation with the three Schuyler sister actresses as they rehearsed their number.

When you FaceTime your friends from 🇬🇧 because they're practicing their SONG FOR THE SUPERBOWL (WHAT?!) pic.twitter.com/2rKARtaUW6 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 27, 2017

The Super Bowl will air on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 5. Tune in at about 6:20 p.m. to catch “America the Beautiful.”