From Co-parents to Colleagues: A Timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s Relationship

2017

Rumors of a rekindling romance may have swirled immediately after the pair's onstage kiss, but the exes have denied those reports — with Lopez, who is dating Alex Rodriguez, addressing the matter during a Live with Kelly appearance. "I think we're really good the way we are. Honestly, we're always gonna be great friends," the singer said of her current dynamic with Anthony, who recently made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Mariana Downing. "I'm always gonna be there for him, he's always gonna be there for me."

She added: "We share something very special in the kids, and we know that. We're there for them, and that's the main thing."