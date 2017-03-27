Music
From Co-parents to Colleagues: A Timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s Relationship
Despite that kiss at the Latin Grammys, things are still off between friendly exes Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony — but let’s take a peek at how they got here
1998
Lopez and Anthony met while he was performing on Broadway in the musical The Capeman. That same year, Lopez divorced her first husband, Ojani Noa. In Lopez’s memoir, True Love, she wrote that Anthony’s first words to her were, "One day you're going to be my wife." They reportedly dated briefly, but nothing came of it the first time around.
2000
Anthony married former Miss Universe Dayanara. During their marriage, they had two sons together, but split two years later in 2002, before reconciling that year, then ultimately divorcing in 2004.
2002
Lopez became engaged to Ben Affleck. The pair’s romance was thoroughly documented, but they called off their wedding just hours before they were going to walk down the aisle.
2004
Anthony and Lopez tied the knot in a secret ceremony in June, at Lopez’s home in Beverly Hills. They dated for just six months before getting married. Though they didn’t announce anything, the bands on their respective left ring fingers made the news public for them.
2005
The couple stepped out together at the Grammy Awards, and sizzled with a duet performance.
2007
This year saw a lot of professional collaborations for the couple: They starred alongside one another in the film El Cantante, and toured together later that year.
2008
Anthony and Lopez welcomed their two children, twins Max and Emme, on Feb. 22.
2011
Anthony and Lopez announced they were separating in July. Weeks prior, Lopez sparked rumors of a split when she attended the BAFTA Brits to Watch party in Los Angeles without her wedding ring or her husband. Later that year, Lopez started seeing dancer Casper Smart, and in 2012, Anthony files for divorce.
2014
Their divorce was made final in June, with Lopez getting primary custody of the twins. In November of that same year, Anthony married model Shannon de Lima.
2016
In August, Lopez split from boyfriend Smart, allegedly due to infidelity. In October, Anthony and Lopez announced they were reuniting — at least, professionally, teaming up to do a Spanish-language album. That same month, they performed together on stage at a campaign fundraiser for Hillary Clinton. In November, Lopez and Anthony shared a kiss on stage at the Latin Grammys; days later, Anthony and de Lima announced their separation. The timing of these two events led many to wonder if the flame between Lopez and Anthony has been rekindled. However, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two are not back on.
2017
Rumors of a rekindling romance may have swirled immediately after the pair's onstage kiss, but the exes have denied those reports — with Lopez, who is dating Alex Rodriguez, addressing the matter during a Live with Kelly appearance. "I think we're really good the way we are. Honestly, we're always gonna be great friends," the singer said of her current dynamic with Anthony, who recently made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Mariana Downing. "I'm always gonna be there for him, he's always gonna be there for me."
She added: "We share something very special in the kids, and we know that. We're there for them, and that's the main thing."
