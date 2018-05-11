Frightened Rabbit Singer Scott Hutchison Found Dead at 36

Scott Hutchison, the lead singer and guitarist for the Scottish indie rock band Frightened Rabbit, was found dead on Thursday, Police Scotland have confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 36.

A search for Hutchinson kicked off on Wednesday after the singer went missing earlier that morning, police said. His body was found at Port Edgar near South Queensferry near Edinburgh at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A cause of death has not been released.

In a statement released by Police Scotland, his family said that they were “utterly devastated” by the “tragic loss.”

They also explained that they had “concerns” about Hutchison’s “mental health” before his disappearance, but had “remained positive and hopeful that he would walk back through the door, having taken some time way to compose himself.”

“Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as to when it will take hold of you,” they said. “Scott battled bravely with his own issues for many years and we are immensely proud of him for being so open with his struggles. His willingness to discuss these matters in the public domain undoubtedly raised awareness of mental health issues and gave others confidence and believe to discuss their own issues.”

The family described Scott as “passionate, articulate, charismatic, and one of the funniest and kindest people we knew.”

“Friends and family would all agree that he had a brilliant sense of humor and was a great person to be around,” they said.

Hutchison’s bandmates Grant Hutchison (Scott’s brother), Billy Kennedy, Andy Monaghan and Simon Liddell also expressed their sorrow in a statement on Twitter.

“There are no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott,” they wrote. “But to know he is no longer suffering brings us some comfort. Reading message of support and hope from those he has helped through his art has helped immensely and we encourage you to continue doing this.

“He will be missed by all of us and his absence will always be felt, but he leaves a legacy of hope, kindness and color that will forever be remembered and shared. Rest peacefully, Scott.”

Fellow musicians also spoke out about the loss.

Belle and Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch tweeted, “Tragic news about Scott Hutchison. The whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome. Folks, if you are up against it, having dark thoughts, please tell someone, family, a friend or a doctor. There is always another way, though it might not seem like it.”

Irish musician James Vincent McMorrow said he was “absolutely heartbroken.”

“When is the music industry going to start taking better care of its own?” he asked on Twitter. “[Scott] gave so much of himself 2 others, 4 it to end by himself like that is beyond devastating. My thoughts & prayers with his family & the Frightened Rabbit family.”

Added Franz Ferdinand singer Alex Kapranos: “Awful news about Scott Hutchison. A terrible loss.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).