An up-and-coming French singer has died while performing onstage at a concert, according to reports.

Barbara Weldens is understood to have been singing at a church in the village of Gourdon, south-west-France, when she collapsed on stage.

Weldens, who was just 35, is said to have suffered a cardiac arrest. The BBC reports that she may have been electrocuted, and police are investigating the cause of death.

According to a biography on her website, Weldens grew up in the circus, where she learned juggling, acrobatics, and trapeze. She later embraced music, learning how to play the piano and to write songs.

She released her debut album Le Grand H de l’Homme to strong reviews last year and has won several prizes for her songwriting and music.

The organizers of the Pic D’Or prize, which Weldens won in 2016, said in a statement: “It was with great emotion that we learned this morning of the death of Barbara Weldens, our Pic d’Or 2016 at a concert last night in Gourdon in the Lot, obviously electrocuted. Our team is deeply disturbed by the brutal disappearance of the artist who had appeared on the stage of the Theater des Nouveaux on May 20th, during our last edition. A radiant woman, full of energy and talented, and of course we think of all her family and her loved ones.”

