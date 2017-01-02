French Montana and Nicole Scherzinger ‘Very Affectionate’ at New Year’s Eve Bash in Vegas: Source

New year, new love?

French Montana — who was last linked to Iggy Azalea — was spotted getting cozy with Nicole Scherzinger at the Ciroc the New Year party in Las Vegas, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“They were very affectionate and had their hands on each other’s legs,” says the source. “They were hugging and couldn’t take their eyes off of each other all night.”

Before heading to the Tao Countdown Celebration at Tao Las Vegas, the singer, 38, and the rapper, 32, also got flirty at a private dinner hosted by DJ Khaled.

Making a surprise appearance at the bash was Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was seen toasting with the CÎROC 75 cocktail. At the after party held at Lavo Casino Club inside The Palazzo, Combs, his longtime girlfriend Cassie, Diplo, Machine Gun Kelly and more held court while sipping on vodka and DeLeon Tequila.

“2017 is all about team love. In the end, that is all that matters,” Combs said about his resolution for the new year.

I Mua in Hawaiian means "to move forward" and Ku Makani means to "stand strong in the wind". Here's to Imua, Ku Makani in 2017 🙏🏽 A photo posted by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:53pm PST

After bidding adieu to 2016, Scherzinger jetted to Hawaii for some rest and relaxation and showed off her bikini body on Instagram.

“I Mua in Hawaiian means ‘to move forward’ and Ku Makani means to ‘stand strong in the wind.’ Here’s to Imua, Ku Makani in 2017,” she captioned a picturesque shot.