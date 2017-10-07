Frances Bean Cobain Reveals She Thought She Might Die After Plane She Was on Caught Fire

Frances Bean Cobain has opened up about a terrifying mid-air incident during which she was convinced she was going to die.

The 25-year-old model shared a revealing Instagram post on Friday, saying she was aboard a plane that caught fire last week on Sept. 30.

The daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love shared photographs of the very damaged engine of the plane and said in a long caption that the scary incident had changed her world view.

“I’ve avoided talking about this because telling strangers struck me as a fruitless endeavor. But enough time has gone by to where I’ve sat with what this experience should mean on the grand scale of living my day to day life,” Cobain wrote in the caption, where she refrained from posting the news earlier so as not to be insensitive toward the Las Vegas Shootings that occurred on Oct. 1.

“So here it goes: A week ago on September 30th I boarded Air France flight A380 (the irony being I changed my previously booked flight to this one that very day, so I could get home earlier.)” she revealed. “This would act as the moment that would alter everything I thought I knew. I have woken up everyday for the past week just grateful to wake up.”

She continued, “When I felt the plane tilt, saw the wing directly in front of me catch fire, and basically came to grips with my own mortality I made a deal with myself. I promised myself that if I made it through, that I would no longer try to escape the moments of my life.”

“So I’ve entered the phase of my life where every moment is truly precious,” she added. “All the mundane “crippling” anxieties I once let dictate how I functioned have dissipated. I was jolted awake and awake is where I need to stay in order to live authentically. As cheeseball as that sounds. It resonates at true. To me. As you were – FBC.”

Air France confirmed in a statement that its plane, which was bound to Los Angeles from Paris, suffered “serious damage to one of its four engines.”

“The regularly trained pilots and cabin crew handled this serious incident perfectly,” the airline said in the statement provided to CNN.