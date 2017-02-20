Frances Bean Cobain Posts Sweet Tribute to Father Kurt Cobain on His 50th Birthday: ‘You Are Missed’

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Frances Bean Cobain is remembering her father, Kurt Cobain, who would’ve turned 50 on Monday, with a touching note.

“Today would’ve been your 50th birthday,” read the handwritten note, which the artist and model shared in a picture on Instagram. “You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me The GIFT of Life. Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.”

Born Feb. 20, 1967, the Nirvana frontman was found dead in his Seattle home at the age of 27 on April 6, 1994. His daughter was still a baby at the time of his death.

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:01am PST

In January, it was recently announced that Frances would be the face of Marc Jacobs’ spring 2017 ad campaign. This is an interesting turn of events because her father was grunge icon in ’90s whose style definitely inspired Jacobs’ polarizing Spring 1993 grunge collection. (Moreover, there’s actually a 1993 photo of Cobain wearing a “Grunge is dead” T-shirt while holding baby Frances Bean.)