Frances Bean Cobain Reveals Her Private Battle with Addiction as She Celebrates 2 Years Sober

Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she was celebrating her second year sober.

In an Instagram post that she shared Tuesday, the 25-year-old opened up about her decision and why she chose to keep it private until now while in Oahu, Hawaii.

“I thought I would start this post by using a pure moment in Oahu amongst nature, with my love,” she wrote in the caption, referring to boyfriend Matthew Cook. “This moment is a representation of who I am on February 13th, 2018. It feels significant here, now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday.”

“It’s an interesting and kaleidoscopic decision to share my feelings about something so intimate in a public forum. The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately. But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing.”

The model did not go into specifics about what addiction she struggled with but did say she wanted to begin a healthier lifestyle that focused on emotional stability.

Cobain continued, “I want to have the capacity to recognize & observe that my journey might be informative, even helpful to other people who are going through something similar or different. It is an everyday battle to be in attendance for all the painful, bazaar, uncomfortable, tragic, f—- up things that have ever happened or will ever happen.”

A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 13, 2018 at 9:31am PST

The model admitted sobriety was not the easiest path but was the best for her and those around her.

“Self-destruction and toxic consumption and deliverance from pain is a lot easier to adhere to. Undeniably, for myself and those around me becoming present is the best decision I have ever made,” she added.

Cobain is no stranger to addiction, with both her parents, Hole singer Love and Nirvana frontman Cobain, previously abusing drugs.

Love was ordered into a rehab program in 2005 when she tearfully admitted to a judge that she had used drugs in violation of her probation terms.

The “Smells Like Teen Spirit” singer died by suicide in 1994, with reports stating his body contained high traces of heroin and valium at the time of his death.

Aside from marking two years sober, last month Cobain celebrated another important anniversary – a year with Cook.

On Jan. 29, the artist shared a snap of her and her beau enjoying a romantic dinner at Mastro’s Steakhouse.

“Happy one year anniversary Babaloo. You are pure, funny and kind. Thank you for the butterflies in my stomach and for making my heart swell. I love who you are,’ Cobain captioned the photograph.

Cobain was previously married to Isaiah Silva. The two married in 2014 but Cobain filed for divorce in March 2016.